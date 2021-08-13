-$0.91 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 356,298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

