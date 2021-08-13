-$0.94 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of AFIB opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $373.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 482,968 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 390,015 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.