-$0.98 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.89). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 59.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 624,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 232,615 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $14.36. 1,084,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.22. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

