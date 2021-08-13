-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,948. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

