-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,948. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

