$1.33 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALV opened at $98.83 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.87.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.