$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 454,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 147,901 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,350.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 211,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.