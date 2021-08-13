-$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($2.58). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.56) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

