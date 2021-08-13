$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.23. American Express posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $9.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.