1,036,593 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,036,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,379,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

