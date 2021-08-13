10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $152,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $160.28. 452,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,420. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,528,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,077,097. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.