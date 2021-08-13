10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,403 shares of company stock worth $16,077,097 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 452,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.