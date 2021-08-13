$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $128.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $524.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $543.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.90 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

