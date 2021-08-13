$130.55 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post $130.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $130.60 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progress Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

