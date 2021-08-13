1,457,055 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Acquired by Amazon com Inc

Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology accounts for about 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amazon com Inc owned 8.72% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,824. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

