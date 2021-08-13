1,554 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Equinix by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,514,484 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $810.56. 1,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $815.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.