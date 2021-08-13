164,489 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,000. Centene makes up approximately 8.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. 114,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

