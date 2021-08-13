164,489 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,000. Centene makes up approximately 8.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. 114,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39.
In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
