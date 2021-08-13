18,369 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

