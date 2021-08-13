1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

1847 Goedeker stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. 1847 Goedeker has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.75.

In other news, Director Ellery Roberts purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $77,462 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

