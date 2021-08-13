$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.96 million and the highest is $188.29 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

