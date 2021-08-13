$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $190.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

FMBI opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

