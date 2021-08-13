$190.32 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $190.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $32,109,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $34,082,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $13,038,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $103.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

