198,644 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 2.20% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,111. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.