1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Cap of $19.18 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $24,666.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00152880 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.