1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $209,636.76 and $136,885.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00142372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00155931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.31 or 0.99992328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.