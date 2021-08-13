$2.12 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.12. Herc reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Herc by 110.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Herc by 32.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 101.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $15,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,596. Herc has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

