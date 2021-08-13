$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 182,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

