$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

AA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 28.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.