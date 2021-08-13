20,217 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.