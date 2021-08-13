203,057 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 203,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.65% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

