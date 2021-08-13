206,410 Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Nuvve accounts for about 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 1.10% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 358,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

