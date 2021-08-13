$212.25 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

ISBC stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.