$227.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $227.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $921.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

