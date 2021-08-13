22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 4.7%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.80. 152,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,589,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

