$239.72 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will announce $239.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $973.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.48 million to $984.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

STVN opened at $21.03 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.