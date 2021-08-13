2,521 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 100,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 212.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 50.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $578.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,158. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

