$26.26 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $26.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.91 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

