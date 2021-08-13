273,383 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of HCICU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

