$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $526.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

