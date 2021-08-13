2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Trading Down 0%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $34.02. 2,228 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.