2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of 2U worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 960,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,375. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.