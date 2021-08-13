2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of 2U worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $37.34. 960,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,375. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.