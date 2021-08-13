$3.06 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post $3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $14.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

