-$3.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.53). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($13.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.86. 73,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,044. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.