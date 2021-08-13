$31.18 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $31.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.95 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $117.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.75 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $45.69 on Friday. CEVA has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

