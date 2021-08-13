$322.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $322.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

