391,163 Shares in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 391,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.73% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLN. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1,591.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 187,765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.