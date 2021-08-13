391,163 Shares in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 391,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.73% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLN. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1,591.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 187,765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

