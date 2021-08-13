3M (NYSE:MMM) Declares $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

3M has raised its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.58. 1,908,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,046. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.