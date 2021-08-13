3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,046. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

