$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.07 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Several brokerages have commented on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

