$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the lowest is $418.90 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.